Jilter lover attacks boyfriend with sharp-edge weapon for rejecting marriage proposal in Wadi

Nagpur: A 32-year-old woman reportedly attacked her 25-year-old boyfriend on Monday night, after the latter blocked her from phone, refusing her advances of marriage, police said.

According to police the complainant Akshay Kisanaji Dhoke (25), a resident of Dattawadi and accused Pooja Balram Parwat (32), a resident of Sainagar were in a relationship for the last couple of years. However, in the last few months, their relationship had turned soar, as Akshay was constantly ignoring Pooja’s advances of tying a nuptial knot. The duo had shared several arguments over this. Irked over frequent fights, Akshay reportedly blocked Pooja’s number from phone and refused to entertain her.

Pissed over this, Pooja on Monday night barged inside Akshay’s rented room and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Profusely bleeding Akshay ran for his life. Taking advantage of the chaos that erupted, Pooja reportedly fled the spot. Akshay was subsequently rushed to Well Treat Hospital, where condition is reportedly stable.

The officials of Wadi Police and Crime Branch are yet to ascertain the whereabouts of Pooja. In the meantime, an offense under Sections 307 of the IPC was lodged at Wadi Police Station. further investigation is on.