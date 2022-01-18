BJP MLA defies isolation norms, leads protest in Nagpur

Nagpur: Merely five-days after he was tested positive for novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde on Tuesday, led an agitation of Bharatiya Janata Party against Nana Padole, where large numbers of party workers also participated.

Notably, Khopde, the BJP MLA, himself had declared that he was tested positive Covid-19 on January 13, by reaching out to Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Government has made strict provisions of seven days of mandatory isolation for Covid infected patients in bid to mediate the risk of the virus borne disease. However, defying the norms set by the Government, Khopde led the agitation to Lakadganj Police, mocking safety of both public and his party workers.