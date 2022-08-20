Jilted boyfriend murders lover at Suradevi near Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: A 20-year old girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend after she broke up with him on Friday. The body of the girl was found with her throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon, police officials said.

The accused Ankit Randive (25) has been arrested for killing Kajal Umrao Kukde (20) by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. Both were residents of Chicholi, Khaparkheda, according to police.

According to police, Kajal was working with Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Sitabuldi. She went to the hospital in the morning hours. In the afternoon, she told her mother over telephone that she was in the Khaparkheda area and returning home within an hour. When she did not return home, the mother called her but her phone was switched off. The mother then launched a search in nearby localities.

Meanwhile, residents of Suradevi area noticed the body of Kajal and alerted the police. Koradi police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered by Koradi police. The investigators learnt that Kajal was having an affair with Ankit. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Khaparkheda area. He confessed to killing the woman and said that he killed the woman as she broke up with him.

A police officer said that the two met at an isolated area of Suradevi. Kajal was not ready to continue the relationship with Ankit. He got angered and killed her in a fit of rage. Soon after, he fled the spot on the two-wheeler of the woman, police said.

