Dr Itankar takes charge as Nagpur District Collector

Nagpur: Dr Vipin Itankar, an Indian Administrative Service officer of 2014 batch, took charge as District Collector of Nagpur on Friday. R Vimala, outgoing District Collector, handed over the charge of the office to Dr Itankar. R Vimala greeted Dr Itankar with a bouquet. Dr Itankar extended best wishes to her on her posting as Commissioner, Woman and Child Welfare at Pune.

R Vimala, who was posted as District Collector of Nagpur in July 2021, has been transferred in only one year and one month. The new Collector of Nagpur district, Dr Vipin Itankar hails from Chandrapur district. He is an alumnus of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur.

