Jijaji Chhat Per Hain stars relive their memories as the show bids farewell to its fans

Sony SAB’s rib-tickling comedy show, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has successfully spread laughter and joy amongst its viewers through the beautiful camaraderie between the characters. After 2 glorious years, the show is finally coming to an end as the quirky love story of Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) and Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) finds a happy ending. Since its inception in 2018, the show has found a special place in everyone’s heart. Jijaji Chhat Per Hain never failed to give something new to its audiences, with each character playing a pivotal role in the fun-filled chaos and in upping the comedy quotient of the show.

While closing this beautiful chapter, the cast of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain shared their memories about their journey so far as they get ready to bid farewell to the show.

Hiba Nawab, essaying the role of Elaichi said, “There are many memories attached to this show. The journey of my character, Elaichi, has been a long one — from being a schoolgirl to becoming a married woman. It has been my most dynamic role so far, as I got to portray various characters and looks, including those of a milkmaid and a dacoit. As an artiste, my journey on the show has been full of learning and fun. The cast of the show is like my second family, who I will miss a lot.”

Nikhil Khurana, essaying the role of Pancham said, “It has been wonderful 2 years with Jijaji Chhat Per Hain with some beautiful memories that I will cherish forever. Jijaji Chhat Per Hain will continue to be the closest to my heart as it comes to an end with the love birds, Elaichi and Pancham finally coming together. The journey for me has been full of learning and fun. I even portrayed the character of Sanjana, which was appreciated by our viewers, the various character’s I have played in the show made me explore more as an artiste. I will miss my co-stars who have been the most amazing team to work with.”

Anup Upadhyay, essaying the role of Murari said, “My character Murari will always have a special place in my career as it a really unique character which has several layers of humors attached to him. It has been an exceptional journey with Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and I am glad that we could successfully spread laughter and joy in our viewer’s lives. I feel Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has created one of the funniest and memorable characters who never failed to bring a smile.”