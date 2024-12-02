Jharkhand man with 26 swords held in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Officials from the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police arrested a man with 26 swords in the Baba Budhaji Nagar area of Pachpaoli Police Station in the city. Police officials stopped a car and detained the driver, identified as Rupesh Biharirao Adiwasi (20), a resident of Gulha town, Jharkhand.

During a search of his car, the police found 26 swords. The swords were seized, and an offence was registered at Pachpaoli police station under the provisions of the Arms Act. The action was taken under the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar and ACP Abhijeet Patil by the Crime Branch’s Social Security Branch.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Man held with firearm in Telangkhedi

Ambazari Police arrested James alias Takli Panting Singh (26), a resident of Telangkhedi, for possessing a firearm near Telangkhedi Masjid during patrolling. A case under Arms Act was registered against him. Further probe is underway.