Football match referee attacked by players, officials in Nagpur

Nagpur: The football scenario in Nagpur is getting worse day by day as far as discipline from the players is concerned. The JSW-NDFA Elite Division match between Nagpur Blues and Qidwai saw players and officials of the latter club charging upon the centre referee Ajinkya Tiwari after the match.

Qidwai, who were leading 2-0 at half-time, lost the match to Nagpur Blues 2-3 after conceding three goals in the second half. According to one of the spectators, Qidwai players questioned referee Tiwari’s decision during the match who felt the match official was not up to the mark. The match saw two direct red cards to Khalid Ansari, manager of Qidwai (60th min) and team coach Zubair Khan (88th) for abusing and charging upon the official.

Interestingly, Ansari is Treasurer of Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA). Ajinkya’s father Vinod was fourth official of the match. NDFA President Haresh Vora, who witnessed the match, said there was no fault of the referee and he is waiting for match officials’ report. “The match was going on smoothly in the first 45 minutes. Qidwai players got frustrated after conceding three goals in the second session. They were leading by two goals and could not believe that Nagpur Blues came from behind to stun them. The referee is not at fault. They (Qidwai) could not fathom the loss, hence targeted the referee after the match,” explained Vora while talking to local media.

Tiwari will be submitting his report on Monday, it has been learnt. A total of seven yellow and three red cards were flashed during the match. Last month, Young Muslim Football Club was suspended and was later fined Rs 30,000 for manhandling the referee during Dr Nitin Raut Football Tournament.

Owner Kamil Ansari has made part payment of Rs 10,000 and will be depositing the remaining amount in coming months. It would be interesting to see what action NDFA takes on Qidwai, and especially Ansari, its treasurer.