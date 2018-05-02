Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020

    At 1966, Nagpur races past its previous highest single day Covid count

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Friday registered it’s highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with about 2000 fresh cases. A total of 1966 persons tested positive while 39 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Friday, official release stated.

    With the latest development the total cases have risen to 36398, while with 39 more deaths on Thursday, the death toll moved up to 1216. From the total 928 deaths are from the city and 174 from rural and rest 114 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    As many as 1228 persons recovered from virus borne disease on Friday. The recovery rate in Nagpur district has improved to 66.26%, with the recovered numbers stand at 24,110 (home isolation recovery 12,140). The active cases in the district now stand at 11,072.

