Jhankaar 2025 Grand Finale: A Glorious Celebration of Creative Talent at GIIS Nagpur

Nagpur: – The much-anticipated Jhankaar 2025 Grand Finale, recently, held at Global Indian International School Lava, Nagpur, proved to be an extraordinary celebration of talent, dance and creativity. With registrations exceeding 300+ entries across three competitive age categories—Sub-Junior (3-5 years), Junior (6-9 years), and Senior (10-14 years)—the event showcased a spectacular array of solo and group performances in both classical and fusion dance forms. The grand finale brought together young dancers from the region in a vibrant display of music, dance and drama. The competition, which began several weeks ago, culminated in an unforgettable afternoon filled with extraordinary performances, enthusiasm, and passion.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Recipient of Rajya Sanskritik Puruskar and Bharatanatyam & Mohiniyattam Veteran- Ms. Ratnam J. Nair, Rising Star Ms. Kamakshi Hampiholi, and acclaimed Dance Director- Mr. Chetan Dashmukhe, rigorously evaluated the performances. Their expert insights and stringent standards ensured that only the most talented dancers advanced to compete for top honors.

The finale was marked by intense competition and outstanding displays of grace, technique, and storytelling across all age categories. In the Senior Solo Performance, Rahinya Gulhane clinched first prize, with Aarohi Sahare and Viha Pandya securing second and third places respectively, while Sushant Jaiswal received the Jury Choice Award. In the Junior Solo category, Aadya Bhise won first prize, followed by Shravya Raut and Krushnai Tekade, and in the Junior Group Performance, the dynamic duo of Krushnai Tekade & Shravya Raut emerged victorious. The Sub-Junior category saw Jivika Yende take first place in the Solo Performance, with Harvi Bhure and Aarohi Isasare finishing second and third, and Maithali Shukla earning the Jury Choice Prize; meanwhile, Edify Kids – Pre-School triumphed in the Sub-Junior Group Performance. Additionally, in the Senior Group Performance, SAPS Stars captured the top honor. These exceptional performances contributed to making the event a resounding success, showcasing the immense talent across all categories.

This talent hunt is a flagship initiative of the Global Schools Group (GSG), the parent organization of GIIS. GSG has been nurturing young talent globally for over a decade, with the competition gaining immense popularity since its inception in Singapore.

Ms. Nidhi Gupta – Principal, Global Indian International School, Nagpur remarked, “Jhankaar 2025 was an example to the incredible talent and creativity of students across the region. The performances were nothing short of extraordinary, and we are extremely proud of how everyone came together to create such a memorable experience. We are immensely proud of our young performers and grateful to our esteemed judges and the entire school community for making this event so memorable.”

The Grand Finale of Jhankaar 2025 not only highlighted the immense talent of Nagpur’s young dancers but also highlighted the commitment of GIIS Nagpur to providing a platform for young people to showcase their skills and pursue their passions.

Global Indian International School (GIIS), part of the Global Schools Group (GSG), was established in 2002 in Singapore. The school is known for its skills-based education and holistic learning approach which allows students to develop into all-rounders, excelling beyond academics. GIIS Nagpur, situated in Lava, is the 7th Smart Campus, which spans over 6.5 acres. Inaugurated in July 2023, the campus is equipped with a State-of-the-Art 500-Seater Auditorium, a Design and Innovation Lab, and Cutting- Edge Facilities, including Radio, TV, and Visual Art Studios. In a short span of less than 2 years, it has become an abode of learning for a significant number of families, which are looking for progressive education practices and global exposure in an increasingly interconnected world.