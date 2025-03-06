‘Ek Katha Toilets Ki’: Is ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ locked in Nagpur!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpurians, take note of this — “Ek Katha Toilets Ki” (A tale of toilets) unfolding in your city. While India’s Swachh Bharat Mission has successfully facilitated the construction of millions of toilets, bringing tangible health benefits to communities, the situation in Nagpur paints a starkly different picture.

Public toilets serve a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and reducing the burden of waterborne diseases. Their availability not only improves public health but also generates employment through their construction and upkeep. However, in Nagpur, several public toilets at key locations — including Sonegaon, Mankapur, Mor Bhavan Bus Stand, Ravi Nagar Square, Police Line Takli, and Mor Bhavan premises — have been locked, rendering them inaccessible. The reasons remain unclear, with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) yet to provide a concrete explanation.

Beyond the locked facilities, many operational public toilets suffer from severe water shortages, making them virtually unusable. The sight of these neglected sanitation facilities across different parts of the city is a cause for embarrassment and concern. Poor sanitation has dire consequences, with diseases like diarrhoea posing serious health risks, particularly to children and vulnerable populations.

As the city aspires for progress, the question remains — how can a ‘Clean India’ be possible when even basic sanitation facilities are out of reach for the public?