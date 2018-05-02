Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth

Nagpur: In an audacious act, unidentified miscreant burgled gold, diamond jewellery and cash collectively valued Rs 4.92 lakh from wedding hall of posh Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, on Sunday evening. Sitabuldi cops have launched a search to nab the accused.

A resident of Ganeriwal Hospital, 95, New Subhedar Layout, Mukund Ramprasad Ganeriwal (59), in his complaint told Sitabuldi police that marriage of his son was being solemnised at Sapphire Hall of Hotel Centre Point in Ramdaspeth on Sunday.

The father of bride had gifted her gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 4.42 lakh and cash Rs 50,000. The bride had kept the valuables in a bag and had handed it over to her sister-in-law. During the marriage ceremony, the sister-in-law had kept the bag on a chair besides her. However, around 4 pm, unidentified miscreant lifted the bag and decamped from the wedding hall.

Sitabuldi API Yogesh Mohite, based on Ganeriwal’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglar under Section 380 of the IPC and launched a search to apprehend the accused.