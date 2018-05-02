Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth

    Nagpur: In an audacious act, unidentified miscreant burgled gold, diamond jewellery and cash collectively valued Rs 4.92 lakh from wedding hall of posh Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, on Sunday evening. Sitabuldi cops have launched a search to nab the accused.

    A resident of Ganeriwal Hospital, 95, New Subhedar Layout, Mukund Ramprasad Ganeriwal (59), in his complaint told Sitabuldi police that marriage of his son was being solemnised at Sapphire Hall of Hotel Centre Point in Ramdaspeth on Sunday.

    The father of bride had gifted her gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 4.42 lakh and cash Rs 50,000. The bride had kept the valuables in a bag and had handed it over to her sister-in-law. During the marriage ceremony, the sister-in-law had kept the bag on a chair besides her. However, around 4 pm, unidentified miscreant lifted the bag and decamped from the wedding hall.

    Sitabuldi API Yogesh Mohite, based on Ganeriwal’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglar under Section 380 of the IPC and launched a search to apprehend the accused.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Geetika Vashishtha crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020
    Geetika Vashishtha crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020
    Nagpur Crime News
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    Maharashtra News
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात कौशल्य विकास अभ्यासक्रमाचे उद्घाटन
    विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात कौशल्य विकास अभ्यासक्रमाचे उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Trending News
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Featured News
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने SC/ST Act संशोधन की संवैधानिकता को मंजूरी दी, लेकिन मिल पाएगी अग्रिम जमानत
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने SC/ST Act संशोधन की संवैधानिकता को मंजूरी दी, लेकिन मिल पाएगी अग्रिम जमानत
    हिंगणघाट: वर्धा में एकतरफा प्यार में जिंदा जलाई गई लेक्चरर की 8 दिन बाद मौत
    हिंगणघाट: वर्धा में एकतरफा प्यार में जिंदा जलाई गई लेक्चरर की 8 दिन बाद मौत
    Teacher Jailed For Stealing Jewellery From Student’s Home In Nagpur
    Teacher Jailed For Stealing Jewellery From Student’s Home In Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145