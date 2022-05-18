JD Design Awards on June 22 in Mumbai

Advertisement

Nagpur: Celebrating 33 years of excellence in the field of Education, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is now in Nagpur, was established in the year 1988 and has ever since spread across the nation with 38+learning centres. The Institute has won multiple awards for their excellence in nurturing masterminds from all over India to bring their dreams to a reality of success.

It is always a proud moment for us when our Jediiians showcase their creative dominance on the esteemed platforms. Roshni Dhote , Sejal Agrawal , Unnati Harwarni and Palak Ferwani from JD Nagpur, Fashion Design Batch have been selected for JD Design Awards 2022 , their theme is on ‘U & Us’ , the collection is about Innovative Idea & Kindle Aspiration & Sustainability being a Zero Waste Collection, that will be held in Mumbai on June 22, 2022.