JD Design Awards on June 22 in Mumbai

Nagpur: Celebrating 33 years of excellence in the field of Education, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is now in Nagpur, was established in the year 1988 and has ever since spread across the nation with 38+learning centres. The Institute has won multiple awards for their excellence in nurturing masterminds from all over India to bring their dreams to a reality of success.
It is always a proud moment for us when our Jediiians showcase their creative dominance on the esteemed platforms. Roshni Dhote , Sejal Agrawal , Unnati Harwarni and Palak Ferwani from JD Nagpur, Fashion Design Batch have been selected for JD Design Awards 2022 , their theme is on ‘U & Us’ , the collection is about Innovative Idea & Kindle Aspiration & Sustainability being a Zero Waste Collection, that will be held in Mumbai on June 22, 2022.
The theme for the competition is ”SYNC’’ which focuses on the best inspirations that will create a perfect unison, to unite and dance…as ONE Invites all aspiring designers to fall in love with our natural world and get inspired by its wonder and beauty. It’s time to showcase the magic of nature to the world.
Every designer begins with a motive. A necessity that can only be resolved with the help of design thinking. Keeping that in mind, but extending the circumference a little wider into a global cause, is what this year’s JDDA (JD Design Awards) theme is all about.
Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. The 3Rs that everyone is taught from school, is now being initiated by many across the globe. It is now time for the next step. For one and all to SYNC and live as one with Mother Nature.
This year’s JD Design Awards invites all aspiring designers to fall in love with the World of Nature and find inspiration from its work and beauty. Let’s showcase the magic of Nature!
