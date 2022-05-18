44 tigers sighted in Tadoba Reserve during Machan census

Advertisement

Nagpur: THE ‘machan census’ in Vidarbha received tremendous response from wildlife and nature-lovers after a gap of two years due to the pandemic on Monday. Nature-lovers sighted the highest 44 tigers in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in one single night during this activity, which takes place every year on Buddha Pournima night.

The last ‘machan census’ was held on May 19 in 2019. It was not held thereafter due to the Covid-19 pandemic. TATR management erected 98 machans at different locations of the tiger reserve. Two persons with one forest guard were there on a ‘machan’ for this activity. The participants counted a total 44 tigers in which 23 were in the core area and 21 were in the buffer of TATR. In the 2019 exercise, volunteers had reported direct sighting of 36 tigers and an equal number of leopards in the buffer zone of TATR. Similarly, participants counted 11 leopards — 4 in core area and 7 in buffer.