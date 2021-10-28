JCINAGPUR PHARMA Distributes Medical Stretcher & First Aid Box To Maharashtra State Highway Police

Jci Nagpur Pharma donated 10 Medical Stretcher & First Aid Box Kit to Maharashtra State Highway Police, Nagpur Department. The Donation of the Stretcher & First Aid Box took place to provide helping hands to Maharashtra State Highway Police. These Stretcher will be used for the accidents victims to the nearest Hospital in Highway.

Smt.Shweta Khedkar, Superintendent of Police, HSP, Nagpur was the Chief Guest of the event while Zone IX ZVP Jc Ashish Khatri was the Guest of Honor of the Event. Smt. Shweta Khedkar appreciate the effort of the members & thanks to entire team Of JCI NAGPUR PHARMA for distribution of Stretcher & First Aid Kit.

She also informed that The Maharashtra Highway Police have started a scheme called “Mrityunjay Doot” to provide immediate relief & medical attention to accident victims. Till Now we have trained so many people residing near highway & will give these stretcher to them to take the accidents victims to the nearest Hospital. Till Now our Doots already have saved 20-25 lives by giving them immediate treatment.

The distribution of Stretcher & First Aid kit was taken under the guidance of all past president of Jci Nagpur Pharma. President Manoj Jindal, Secretary Ritesh Ramani, BhupendraMarliwar, Ritesh Mishra, Prem Mundhada, Onkar Kewalramani, Jash Thakkar, Darshan Tharwani, Nikhil Chawla,Yagnik Patel, Sachin Asnani were present during the program. President Manoj Jindal compered the event & formal vote of thanks done by Ritesh Ramani.