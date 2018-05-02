JCI Nagvidarbha holds Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School

Nagpur: JCI Nagvidarbha organised an Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School, Kalamna-Kamptee Road recently. Over 300 students of the school took benefit of the event.

Dr. Amit Rajgadkar, on the occasion, stressed the importance of Oral Hygiene. He enlightened the students regarding different aspects of oral hygiene as it plays a very important role in one’s health.

The Principal of the school, Damodar Damkey, appreciated JCI Nagvidarbha for organising the programme. He urged the NGO to organise such events in the school in future also for benefit of students and teachers.

Chairman – JC Dr. Lalit Pathare president over the event and also arranged the very experienced faculty for the programme. Project Co-ordinator- JC Amey Dabke worked hard to make the programme successful.

The health event was the brainchild of Project Director – JC Dr. Rakesh Puttewar who organises such vital programmes time and again.