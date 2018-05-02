Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

JCI Nagvidarbha holds Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School

Nagpur: JCI Nagvidarbha organised an Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School, Kalamna-Kamptee Road recently. Over 300 students of the school took benefit of the event.

Dr. Amit Rajgadkar, on the occasion, stressed the importance of Oral Hygiene. He enlightened the students regarding different aspects of oral hygiene as it plays a very important role in one’s health.

The Principal of the school, Damodar Damkey, appreciated JCI Nagvidarbha for organising the programme. He urged the NGO to organise such events in the school in future also for benefit of students and teachers.

Chairman – JC Dr. Lalit Pathare president over the event and also arranged the very experienced faculty for the programme. Project Co-ordinator- JC Amey Dabke worked hard to make the programme successful.

The health event was the brainchild of Project Director – JC Dr. Rakesh Puttewar who organises such vital programmes time and again.

Happening Nagpur
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Maharashtra News
स्टार बस च्या धडकेने दुचाकीस्वाराचा जागीच मृत्यु
स्टार बस च्या धडकेने दुचाकीस्वाराचा जागीच मृत्यु
श्री गणेश विसर्जन दरम्यान तरुणाचा खोल पाण्यात बुडून मृत्यू
श्री गणेश विसर्जन दरम्यान तरुणाचा खोल पाण्यात बुडून मृत्यू
Hindi News
गोंदिया: घर में अकेली बुजुर्ग महिला की गला दबाकर हत्या, आभूषण गायब
गोंदिया: घर में अकेली बुजुर्ग महिला की गला दबाकर हत्या, आभूषण गायब
दिव्यांग,मातंग,चर्मकार समाज के आवेदकों को उपलब्ध करवाएंगी मनपा की जगह
दिव्यांग,मातंग,चर्मकार समाज के आवेदकों को उपलब्ध करवाएंगी मनपा की जगह
Trending News
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
As BJP-ruled states cut traffic fines, Gadkari defends new rules
As BJP-ruled states cut traffic fines, Gadkari defends new rules
Featured News
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
Six dead, several injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Six dead, several injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Trending In Nagpur
Uncle-nephew duo drown in Vena River during Ganesh visarjan
Uncle-nephew duo drown in Vena River during Ganesh visarjan
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
JCI Nagvidarbha holds Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School
JCI Nagvidarbha holds Oral Hygiene session at Baba Raghunath Swami High School
Man tries to rob lottery trader with fake pistol in Ajni, arrested
Man tries to rob lottery trader with fake pistol in Ajni, arrested
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Discover guides HSC, SSC students to find perfect career options
Discover guides HSC, SSC students to find perfect career options
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
दिव्यांग,मातंग,चर्मकार समाज के आवेदकों को उपलब्ध करवाएंगी मनपा की जगह
दिव्यांग,मातंग,चर्मकार समाज के आवेदकों को उपलब्ध करवाएंगी मनपा की जगह
हमेशा गिला-गिला रहता हैं अंडरब्रिज
हमेशा गिला-गिला रहता हैं अंडरब्रिज
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145