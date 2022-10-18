Jayanti Nagari 2 woman resident faces torture from society members, Beltarodi police

Nagpur: In an incident reported from Jayanti Nagari 2, Besa, a woman in her 40s was allegedly constantly harassed by the society board members. In a statement, she claimed that the pipelines which were connected to her bathrooms were destroyed and after complaining she started receiving several threats from the society members.

When she approached the Gram Panchayat to report the problem, the Gram Panchayat chief refused to send a legal notice to the builder and claimed that he doesn’t receive taxes from her. The incident did not stop here.

After constant threats and torture by the society members and Gram Panchayat head, the 40-year-old decided to approach Nagpur Police, but her complaints went in vain. She alleged that when complained, Beltarodi Senior PI Yadav and PI Sandeep Buwa tortured her and threatened her not to file a complaint against the society members and builders. The Police also threatened to put her in jail or mental asylum if she goes ahead with her decision of filing a complaint.

The resident of Jayanti Nagari 2 further alleged that while questioning, the police used abusive and derogatory language and forced her to change her mind. When filing an FIR, she was not allowed to mention all the names of the accused, she claimed.

When asked about the same to Senior PI Rakesh Yadav, he said that a policeman can never refuse to file a complaint and the allegations levelled against the officers are not valid.

DCP Noorul Hasan (Zone 4) told Nagpur Today that the police have filed all the complaints made by the resident and the allegations on the Beltarodi police station officers have also been sent for enquiry to ACP, Ajni.

