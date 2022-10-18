Girl gives mother’s jewellery to blackmailer ‘boyfriend,’ accused booked by Pachpaoli cops

Nagpur: Having friendship with a man through SnapChat proved costly for a Std XII girl as her ‘friend’ started blackmailing her. Afraid the man will share her photos on social media, the minor girl stole her mother’s jewellery worth Rs 84,000 and handed it over to the accused.

Pachpaoli Police on Monday registered a case of molestation and extortion against the accused Kunal Ganesh Yadav (27), a resident of Manewada Road, near Durga Mandir.

The 17-year-old victim’s father, who is a Class-I Officer, told police that Kunal befriended his minor daughter on SnapChat (a multimedia instant messaging App) last year. Kunal often used to insist her to meet him. Around 12 noon on August 19 this year, Kunal contacted his daughter and asked her to meet him following some urgency. When she went to meet Kunal near Bridge No 10, Lashkaribagh, on Kamptee Road, the latter asked her to arrange Rs 1 lakh as he was preparing for Civil Services Exams.

After she expressed her inability to arrange the cash, Kunal threatened to make her obscene photos viral on social media and would also forward them to her parents. Due to fear, she stole her mother’s gold ornaments worth Rs 84,000 and handed them over to Kunal. After a month, she asked him to return the ornaments. Kunal again threatened to defame her. As the ornaments were found missing from the house, her mother started enquiring with the family members. The girl finally revealed the incident to her parents.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police registered a case under Sections 354, 384, 385 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Kunal.

PSI Meshram is conducting further investigation under the supervision of senior police officers.

