Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked son of a police personnel on the charges of rape and doling out threats to the victim, according to a report.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh Tiwari (27). Police acted following a complaint from a 26-year-old woman last month. The victim, working as a beautician, had befriended Tiwari in a social media group of school friends in 2017. The complainant said that in 2018, accused Tiwari invited her to Aurangabad where he had shifted for a job. When she reached Aurangabad, the accused allegedly took her to his apartment stating she would book a hotel room for her later. The woman further said that Tiwari allegedly forced himself upon her after spiking her water with some drug and also filmed the act on a mobile phone. As she protested vehemently, the accused son of a cop promised to marry her. The accused later exploited the woman sexually frequently at different places, the report said.

In June this year, Tiwari is learnt to have got engaged to another woman following which the victim took objection. She had informed about her relationship with the accused Tiwari to the woman with whom he had got engaged. Tiwari and his family members had then threatened the victim. She later approached cops to lodge a complaint of rape.