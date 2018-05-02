Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life

    Nagpur: A city-based lawyer, Shrikant Wamanrao Maraskar, committed suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan at his residence in Swavalambi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. The lawyer apparently ended his life fed up with ill health and debt, according to a suicide note.

    The deceased was bachelor and was practicing in local District Court as a criminal lawyer since the past 22 years.

    According to sources, Adv Shrikant Maraskar (45), residing as a tenant at Flat No. FA 3, Nand Apartment, near Sanchayani Building, Indraprast Nagar, Swavalambi Nagar, ended his life around 2.45 pm on Tuesday by hanging to a ceiling fan with help of a rope. He left a suicide note in which he cited ill health and mounting debt as the reasons for the drastic step. Also known as ‘Happy’, Adv Maraskar stated he was ending his life on his own as he was unable to repay loans due to poor health and financial condition.

    Pratap Nagar PSI Kewti, based on a complaint lodged by Sujata Wamanrao Maraskar (54), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

    Trending In Nagpur
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    उमरेड तहसील में सरकारी जमीन घोटाला,जाँच के बजाय टालमटोल कर रहे जिलाधिकारी
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    DC GURUBAKSHANI ने 7.5 लाख में 2 को निपटाया
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    HC orders beautification of Zero Mile monument immediately
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Goswami”s arrest shows MVA govt”s ”Emergency-era” mindset: BJP
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Jaripatka police book cop’s son for rape, threats
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    Covid-19 effect: Nagpur sees 22% drop in number of firecrackers shops this year
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    3 gambling dens raided in Dhapewada, six men arrested
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Video: Speeding vehicle kills leopard on Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Arnab Goswami arrested in Alibagh Abetment to Suicide Case
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145