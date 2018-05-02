Fed up with ill health, debt, city lawyer Shrikant Maraskar ends life

Nagpur: A city-based lawyer, Shrikant Wamanrao Maraskar, committed suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan at his residence in Swavalambi Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. The lawyer apparently ended his life fed up with ill health and debt, according to a suicide note.

The deceased was bachelor and was practicing in local District Court as a criminal lawyer since the past 22 years.

According to sources, Adv Shrikant Maraskar (45), residing as a tenant at Flat No. FA 3, Nand Apartment, near Sanchayani Building, Indraprast Nagar, Swavalambi Nagar, ended his life around 2.45 pm on Tuesday by hanging to a ceiling fan with help of a rope. He left a suicide note in which he cited ill health and mounting debt as the reasons for the drastic step. Also known as ‘Happy’, Adv Maraskar stated he was ending his life on his own as he was unable to repay loans due to poor health and financial condition.

Pratap Nagar PSI Kewti, based on a complaint lodged by Sujata Wamanrao Maraskar (54), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.