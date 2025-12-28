Janardan Swami’s ‘Chitnavis Centre Free Yoga’ Celebrates 11th Anniversary

Advertisement

Nagpur: Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal’s Chitnavis Centre branch, which conducts free yoga classes every morning from 7 am to 8 am, celebrated its 11th anniversary on Saturday, December 27, at Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Guruji Ram Khandwe, President of Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, presided over the function as Chief Guest. Shri Milind Chitnavis, Trustee of Chitnavis Centre, and Mr. Milind Wazalwar attended as Guests of Honour. Dr. Sanjay Arora felicitated Guruji Ram Khandwe with a shawl and shreefal, while Mr. N.M. Rane honoured Mr. Milind Wazalwar and Mr. Ashok Phawa felicitated Shri Milind Chitnavis. Mrs. Shalini Arora welcomed the guests and sadhaks with a formal welcome address.

Addressing the gathering, Guruji Ram Bhau Khandwe highlighted the relevance of yoga in today’s age of medical super-specialisation. He emphasised that the yoga routine prescribed by Janardan Swami ji focuses on holistic well-being of both body and mind. Rather than practising separate asanas for individual ailments, he advised following a simple, consistent yoga routine. He further added that incorporating breath awareness with eyes closed and Omkar sadhana with total concentration could significantly help maintain physical and mental health.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sanjay Arora reflected on the journey of the yoga classes, stating that the initiative succeeded because it was pursued one day at a time without long-term pressure. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue the classes in the same spirit. Shri Milind Chitnavis expressed satisfaction over the steady growth of the free yoga programme, while Mr. Milind Wazalwar congratulated Sanjay and Shalini Arora, describing the Chitnavis Centre branch as an “ideal branch” among the 107 branches of Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, and wished it continued success.

A key highlight of the programme was the sharing of personal experiences by participants, who reported noticeable reductions in stress levels along with improved alertness, calmness, and energy due to regular participation in the morning yoga sessions.

Earlier, Mr. Manoj Jangid introduced Guruji Ram Khandwe, who was welcomed with a sapling by Mr. Balram Gupta. Ms. Sanya Mirpuri introduced Shri Milind Chitnavis, while Mr. Ashok Phawa introduced Mr. Milind Wazalwar, who was welcomed by Mr. Prakash Jaiswal with a sapling. Mr. Sanjay Agrawal was felicitated by Ms. Renu Kothari for providing daily online support to the classes. Ms. Nisha Thakur briefed the audience about the activities of the Chitnavis Trust.

As part of the programme, Shalini and Sanjay Arora along with Chetna Suchak presented a donation envelope from the yoga class to Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, while Mr. Rajesh Kedia and Mr. Manoj Jangid presented a donation envelope to the Chitnavis Trust. Mrs. Shanta Bose delivered the vote of thanks. The entire programme was efficiently conducted by Mrs. Chetna Suchak as Master of Ceremonies.

The organisers concluded the event by appealing to citizens to make use of the completely free yoga classes conducted daily between 7 am and 8 am at Chitnavis Centre.

