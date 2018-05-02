Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre

Nagpur: A 34-year-old man ended his life by jumping onto a burning pyre at a crematorium in Nagpur, police said Sunday.

Mahesh Kotangde jumped onto the pyre of a dead man who had been cremated at Jaitala crematorium Saturday evening, police said.

Kotangde lived near the crematorium, said inspector R S Kshirsagar of MIDC police station.

The dead man’s relatives and friends had left when Kotangde jumped into the fire, but some children who were playing nearby saw him and raised alarm, the officer said.

The reason for Kotangde’s extreme step was yet to be ascertained. But probe revealed that he was suffering from a mental ailment for the last three years and was also a heavy drinker, Kshirsagar said.

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Maharashtra News
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
Hindi News
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Trending News
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145