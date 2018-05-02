Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan

Nagpur: According to the information, suddenly a fierce fire broke out between 1-2 am on Saturday, June 1, at the dryfruit Warehouse of Nakoda Fruit Product Pvt Ltd and Parshwanath Overseas of Nakoda Group at Bidgaon.

About four trains of Fire Brigade arrived on the spot. Started the fire extinguishing work. But the fire was so fierce that even after 25 hours, till 6 o’clock on Sunday morning,the fire could not be fully extinguished.

The reason for moving is considered to be a short circuit.

About 20 tanker vehicles from the fire brigade reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

At the same time, estimation of loss of property and stock is also being considered in 20-25 crores.

To extinguish the fire, the wall and sutter of the warehouse had to be broken. Almonds, cashews and other dry fruits kept in large amounts from this arson burned down.