Jain Internationl School Case : Second PM report may clear cause of kid’s death, says SP Ola

Nagpur: The mystery surrounding student’s death at Jain International School (JIS) continue to get murkier as the reason of death was missing in first postmortem (PM) report. It is only after the second report, which will likely to take around 2-3 months; we shall able to derive the conclusions about the cause of death and will shape the investigation accordingly, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagpur Rural, Rakesh Ola to Nagpur Today.

Pranish Pahune, a class IX student of JIS had collapsed at school premises located on Katol road on Friday morning under Kalmeshwar police. He was later declared brought dead at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur. Subsequently, he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for post-mortem. However, it was delayed as the Mankapur police had to conduct primary inquest on Friday. The cops on Saturday completed the paper work for post-mortem.

“The doctors have not cited any reason for the death in the postmortem report of the 14-year-old boy, Pranish. The doctors have reserved their opinion after taking samples of his blood, viscera and other parts. These samples have been sent for further texts. Only the results of these will throw the light on the cause of the death,” the SP asserted.

Speaking on the issue, the school principal of JIS, Anmol Badjatia clarified that they have provided all necessary aide to the police and also submitted the CCTV footages and DVR to the local police department.

