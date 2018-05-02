Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis in a Press Conference said that he is resigning as a Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a day before a floor test ordered by the Supreme Court.

As you all are aware, it was the BJP which got the people’s mandate but since we fought lesser seats, we got the number that we have. Should we have contested all the seats, it would have been a different story, said Fadnavis.

He added, But Shiv Sena knew that contesting together by dividing seats would only help their bargaining power.

Let me make it clear – We never ever promised them what they claimed after the result was declared.

The Shiv Sena wanted something that was not negotiable. They started talking to other parties – the NCP and Congress.Those who didn’t come out of Matoshree went out to meet other party leaders. We were never even called, added Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on Saturday in a controversial oath ceremony that was challenged in the Supreme Court by Mr Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Congress.