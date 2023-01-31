“Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha” becomes Maharashtra’s official state song!

Nagpur: As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday finalized ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’ as the official state song! With this, Maharashtra became 13th state in the country to have a state song. Now, it will be played at ceremonial functions and official events.

It may be recalled that last year Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Cultural Affairs, had said that they were working on selecting a state song. He also hinted that it will be from the existing gamut of songs that celebrate and praise the state of Maharashtra, its history and its culture.

Advertisement

‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha’ song, which is also referred to as the ‘Maharashtra Geet,’ has been written by the poet Raja Badhe, composed by Shrinivas Khale and sung by Krishnarao aka ‘Shahir’ Sable.

Notably, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ song, formally designated as a state song, is sung at several events, including those of various political parties. Shahir Sable, who passed away in 2015, was identified with this song. Incidentally, it is Sable’s centenary year which started on September 3 and is celebrated in the state.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement