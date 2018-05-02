Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Jadhav performs bhoomipujan for laying water pepeline in Shivkrishna Dham

    Nagpur: The Ruling Party Leader in NMC Sandeep Jadhav on Wednesday performed bhoomipujan for laying pipelines that would augment water supply to every house in Shivskrishna Dham coming under Prabhag 11. As of today, there is joint pipeline for supply of water to the residents of the area. It created several problems as residents got insufficient water supply.

    Taking serious note of the problem, NMC’s Water Works Committee decided to lay water pipelines under Central Government’s Amrut Yojana. Bhoomipujan of this pipelines was performed by Jadhav on Wednesday. Present on the occasion was Chairperson of Women and Children Welfare Committee Sangita Girhe and large numbers of residents.

    The residents of Shivkrishna Dham, Koradi Road, had been submiiting memorandums regularly to Water Works Committee Chairman Pintu Jhalke, Executive Engineer Manoj Ganvir, Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Jadhav and area Corporator Sangita Girhe drawing their attention towards water supply problem. During the period, Central Government came out with Amrut Yojana and lay pipelines to ensure adequate water supply to every house. Under this scheme, NMC received Rs 268 crore. Shivkrishna Dham was included in the scheme. This area comes under Ashi Nagar Zone and according to Ratnakar Panchbhai, Head of Water Works Department of this zone, work for laying water pipeline would start soon.

    Two-kilometre pipeline of six inch and four inch diameter will be laid. Work will be completed within one month. Every house will be connected through this pipeline. After completion, 400 house of the area will get regular water supply. After submitting applications for private water tap line in every house, demand will be issued to the residents. The residents paying the demand will be provided water connection at the earliest, said Panchbhai.

