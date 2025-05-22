‘Jab Sindoor barood ban jaata hai…’: PM Modi thunders at Bikaner rally

India avenged the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in 22 minutes through Operation Sindoor, Modi declared

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ showed the world how Sindoor can prove to be dangerous for terrorists, referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. He said that when Sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see.

“Jab Sindoor barood ban jaata hai, tab nateeja sabko dikhta hai,” the PM added amid thundering applause in the Bikaner rally on Thursday.

Modi said that India will not engage in trade or talks with Pakistan. He said the talks would only be held only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Prime Minister said that India avenged the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in 22 minutes through Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan that targeted several locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“In response to the April 22 attack, we destroyed the nine biggest hideouts of the terrorists in 22 minutes. The enemies of the world and the country have seen what happens when vermilion turns into gunpowder,” the Prime Minister Modi said.

“Not blood, Sindoor boils in my veins,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister, in a message to terrorists and Pakistan, said, “… On April 22, terrorists removed the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters after asking about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain.”

“‘Har deshwasi ne ek jut ho kar sankalp liya tha ki aatankwadiyon ko mitti mein mila denge’ and to give them an unimaginable punishment… By the valour of our forces, we fulfilled that resolution. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces. All three forces created such a ‘chakravyuh’ that Pakistan was brought to its knees…” he added.

He said the Government of India gave free hand to all the forces and the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force brought Pakistan to its knees.

The Indian retaliatory military action was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. According to government sources, around 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated during this operation.

“India is united to fight terrorism. The gunshots (Pahalgam terror attack) hit 140 crore Indians. We struck at the heart of terror. The government gave a free hand to the military and the armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees,” the Prime Minister said.

