J-K govt advisory to Amarnath yatris: Go home

The J&K govt issues a security advisory with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra to pilgrims and tourists saying they should curtail their visit to the Valley immediately.

The advisory dated August 2, 2019, reads, ”

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and the Amarnath Yatra it is advised that they may curtail their visit in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible. ”

This comes soon after the Indian Army today said that Pakistan terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces even recovered a Pakistan Ordnance factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

“A Pakistan Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated,” Lt General KJS Dhillon, Commander of the Chinar Corps, said today.

Dhillon was addressing a joint press conference along with DGP Dilbag Singh and IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hasan in Srinagar.

Dhillon added that Pakistan Army is desperate to disrupt peace in the Valley and assured the people of the state and the country that such acts will not be tolerated.