It’s a match! Two women break stereotype; get engaged in Nagpur

Nagpur: Deciding to live together; two young women who fell in love with each other got engaged by exchanging rings at a ceremony organised here, on Wednesday. Both the brides are professionals working with prominent firms.

When both the girls decided to come out of the closet, few years back, the families of the girls were shocked to learn of them being lesbians. But these families, which inherit the legacy of modern ideas, understood their daughters. The duo had met each other a year ago. This year the girls realised that they were made for each other. The families of the girls too, openly accepted their decision.

The ring ceremony of the two “brides to be” was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary. It was attended by close relative, friends and members of LGBTQ. The duo are planning a destination wedding next year and willing to file petition in this regard.