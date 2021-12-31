63 children test Covid+ve in Mizoram

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,41,400 on Friday as 243 more people, including 63 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The northeastern state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 542 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Mizoram had registered 41 fewer cases on the previous day.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of 88 fresh cases, followed by Serchhip (73) and Mamit (34).

Sixty-three children are among the new patients, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 9.69 per cent from 9.80 per cent on the previous day, he said. The state now has 1,658 active cases, while 1,39,200 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stood at 98.44 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent. Mizoram has thus far tested over 15.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,517 on Thursday.