Itankar elected as Nagpur District Director of All India Renewable Energy Assn

Nagpur: The Induction Programme of District Directors of All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA) was held at Gandhinagar in Nagpur on December 8. Krunal Prakash Itankar was elected as Nagpur District Director for AIREA. Itankar is the youngest director elected. AIREA is working for faster adoption of renewable energy systems and works for simplification of RE procedures across the country.

AIREA regularly interacts with State and Central Ministries and provides valuable inputs for ground level implementation of various RE schemes. AIREA was instrumental in starting the National Portal for solar roof top subsidy which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30. AIREA is also a member of MSEDCL’s Joint Committee for faster implementation of GCRT Phase 2 Residential solar subsidy program.

All District Directors of AIREA will interact with RE fraternity as well as DISCOM officials of their region to remove hurdles and delays in roof top solar procedures.

Famous Youtuber and world record holder of largest Solar YouTube channel Ajeet Bahadur was present on the occasion. Solar Man of India Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, an IIT Professor, was also present. Saket Suri, Amit Deotale and AIREA members hosted the program which was supported by Pahal Solar.

