Is Godrej Properties Ltd selling disputed properties in Nagpur?

Nagpur: In a shocking revelation, real estate giant Godrej Properties Ltd is selling disputed properties in Second Capital of the State, alleged Adv Nitin Bargat and Adv Anirudha Deo.

Notably, Godrej Properties Ltd is coming up with another luxury township in the Besa area. However, Adv Bargat and Adv Deo have alleged that the real estate giant is selling a share of their client’s land by claiming it there. They have also filed a complaint against Godrej Properties Ltd in the court.

Our clients Abdul Bashir s/o Abdul Wahab and 10 others have filed Special Civil Suit No.1347/2022, against Godrej Properties Ltd. in relation to Survey No. 19/1, PH. No. 38, total admeasuring 23.74 HR (i.e.58.66 Acres) situated in Village Ghogali, Besa, Tahsil-Nagpur (Rural), District-Nagpur, they said.

“My clients have a share in the said property. They have challenged ownership and title of Godrej Properties Ltd with respect to their share in the property and have claimed relief of partition and separate possession. My clients have challenged the deed of conveyance dated 27/04/2022 by virtue of which Godrej Properties Ltd. claims ownership over the property is illegal and unlawful,” they contended.

In the suit, my clients have also filed an application for grant of temporary injunction seeking injunction against Godrej Properties Ltd. restraining it from alienating or transferring or creating third party rights or interest and from making any construction and making any alteration in the aforesaid property till the final disposal of the suit, they said.

Likewise, my clients have also sought orders of temporary injunction against the authorities namely Nagpur Metro Regional Development Authority (NMRDA). Collector, Nagput, District Superintendent of Land Records Nagpur, Tahsil Inspector of Land Record. Nagpur(Gramin) restraining them from undertaking work of measurement and demarcation of the aforesaid property, issuing order of Non-Agricultural Assessment and issuing sanction layout plan with respect to the said property pending the final disposal of the suit, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that, the suit is allotted to the file of the Hon’ble 13th Joint, Civil Judge, Senior Division, Nagput. After hearing the matter on 12/12/2022, the Court has issued summons in the suit to Godrej Properties Lit and other defendants and a notice to show cause as to why order of temporary injunction should not be granted in favor of applicants and the said notice is made returnable on 21-12-2022.

“The public at large is therefore warned not to enter into any transaction with respect to the said property with Godrej Properties Lid. Any such transaction will be illegal and void in view of section 52 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 and even otherwise will not be binding on my clients,” they urged Nagpurians.

