IT Raid at Confidence Petroleum India Ltd in Nagpur; Nitin Khara in Trouble

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the Go Gas warehouse operated under Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, owned by industrialist Nitin Khara. During the operation, officials reportedly inspected the stock of LPG gas stored on the premises.

According to officials, the company was allegedly storing and trading LPG cylinders without a valid stock license, which is a violation of legal regulations. The department suspects that Go Gas was running operations without proper authorization, leading to serious compliance issues.

This is not the first time the company has come under scrutiny. Around six years ago, similar raids were carried out at multiple locations of the company, during which several unlicensed transactions were also detected.

Further details and official statements regarding the ongoing investigation are expected to be released soon.