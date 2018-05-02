Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife

Mother,sister also booked for domestic violence and dowry

Nagpur: A 26-year-old Hudkeshwar based woman has leveled up allegation of domestic violence against her spouse Rishikesh Shukla. Rishikesh, an IT professional working with IT comapny with its office in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune has also been accused of indulging in unnatural sex with the survivor.

According to police sources, the survivor got married to aadharsh nagar, panchvati, Nashik based Rishikesh earlier this year. However, soon after the marriage Rishikesh started harassing the survivor.

Rishikesh’s mother, Vandana and his sister too reportedly engaged in the domestic violence with the survivor, when she didn’t borrowed Rs 3 lakh from her parents.

 

In the meantime, when the survivor came to visit her parents, Rishikesh also sexually exploited her with unnatural sex when he visited survivor’s Hudkeshwar based home.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Hudkeshwar police have booked accused Rishikesh under Sections 377, 498 (A) of the IPC and Vandana for abetting crime. Further investigation is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Nagpur Crime News
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
Two drunken juveniles try to kill man in MIDC, detained
Two drunken juveniles try to kill man in MIDC, detained
Maharashtra News
काटोल क्षेत्रात ठाकूर भावंडांच्या गुंडगिरीची दहशत
काटोल क्षेत्रात ठाकूर भावंडांच्या गुंडगिरीची दहशत
कमळावर मत विकासाला-सुरक्षेला मत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
कमळावर मत विकासाला-सुरक्षेला मत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के लिए निकाली गई पदयात्रा में जयताला रोड परिसर, राजेंद्र नगर में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के लिए निकाली गई पदयात्रा में जयताला रोड परिसर, राजेंद्र नगर में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
रेल मंत्री से जेड आर यू सी सी की मीटिंग नियमित करवाने का आग्रह– मोटवानी
रेल मंत्री से जेड आर यू सी सी की मीटिंग नियमित करवाने का आग्रह– मोटवानी
Trending News
Aadhaar Update: ‘Technical glitch’ puts citizens in a fix at Kamptee Head Post Office!
Aadhaar Update: ‘Technical glitch’ puts citizens in a fix at Kamptee Head Post Office!
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
Featured News
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
Wearing helmets in bike rallies mandatory, violators to face strict action: DCP Traffic
Wearing helmets in bike rallies mandatory, violators to face strict action: DCP Traffic
Trending In Nagpur
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के लिए निकाली गई पदयात्रा में जयताला रोड परिसर, राजेंद्र नगर में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के लिए निकाली गई पदयात्रा में जयताला रोड परिसर, राजेंद्र नगर में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
रेल मंत्री से जेड आर यू सी सी की मीटिंग नियमित करवाने का आग्रह– मोटवानी
रेल मंत्री से जेड आर यू सी सी की मीटिंग नियमित करवाने का आग्रह– मोटवानी
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife
गोपालनगर ,प्रतापनगर परिसर में मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली पदयात्रा में नागरिकों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह
गोपालनगर ,प्रतापनगर परिसर में मुख्यमंत्री के लिए निकली पदयात्रा में नागरिकों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह
जरीपटका परिसर में डॉ.मिलिंद माने की जनसम्पर्क यात्रा
जरीपटका परिसर में डॉ.मिलिंद माने की जनसम्पर्क यात्रा
कामठी में वंचित बहुजन आघाडी के उमेदवार राजेश काकड़े की रैली को अभूतपूर्व प्रतिसाद
कामठी में वंचित बहुजन आघाडी के उमेदवार राजेश काकड़े की रैली को अभूतपूर्व प्रतिसाद
Gangster Sheikhu, associates remanded to police custody till Oct 15
Gangster Sheikhu, associates remanded to police custody till Oct 15
Nasty nuisance: 2384 persons face NMC music for urinating, spitting in public places
Nasty nuisance: 2384 persons face NMC music for urinating, spitting in public places
Wearing helmets in bike rallies mandatory, violators to face strict action: DCP Traffic
Wearing helmets in bike rallies mandatory, violators to face strict action: DCP Traffic
Aadhaar Update: ‘Technical glitch’ puts citizens in a fix at Kamptee Head Post Office!
Aadhaar Update: ‘Technical glitch’ puts citizens in a fix at Kamptee Head Post Office!
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145