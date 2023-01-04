ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ bus catching all eyes at Indian Science Congress

Information about ISRO's missions and the accomplishments of the space agency so far has been given through this vehicle

Nagpur: Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, just like its US counterpart NASA, has successfully carried out many space missions for the country. This organisation has indeed brought enormous laurels and enhanced India’s name and fame in the international arena. Yet common people do not know much about this esteemed organisation. In order to provide information about this premier space institution of the country to the general public, ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ bus has been launched and it is becoming the centre of attraction or more appropriately the cynosure of all eyes at the Indian Science Congress in Nagpur.

Information about ISRO’s missions and the accomplishments of the space agency so far has been given through this vehicle. In this vehicle, citizens will get to see intricate details about the Chandrayaan-1 mission, Mangalyaan mission, various satellites launched in space and the overall space missions carried out by ISRO so far. The scientific and technological approach of carrying out the seemingly insurmountable Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, information about these missions and the challenges faced by our scientists and engineers while carrying out this mission have been put forth in intricate yet interesting detail.

Advertisement

Along with this, through a special screen installed in this vehicle, ISRO’s journey and accomplishments right from its inception till now has been put forth in a detailed manner. Images of some of the world’s prominent cities which have been taken by our IRS satellites from space have been displayed in front of the public and young science enthusiasts. The images of cities such as Vatican City, Doha, Dubai, Washington DC etc were indeed awesome and breathtaking, said science enthusiasts.

The aim of ‘Space on Wheels’ is to make the general public aware of ISRO and the activities and initiatives it carries out. There is an earnest effort being taken by the organisation to create awareness about science especially space science and technology among the youth. ISRO scientist Jayati Vijayvargiya said that this is one of the most important scientific exhibitions in the country.

Space on Wheels is getting a very enthusiastic response especially from the youth of the city and region. Soumya Chakraborty, who has come all the way from Kolkata, said that through Space on Wheels, we can see the research activities of ISRO in front of us. The young student opined that many unknown facts about ISRO have come forward through this unique initiative.

Atul Thakre, who came from Amravati, said that it is a special pleasure that the Indian Science Congress is being organised in Nagpur and this is a good opportunity for youth of Vidarbha to learn new things about space science. “I have visited this kind of science exhibition for the first time in my life”, he opined, adding Space on Wheels is indeed a very good initiative and provides us intricate yet interesting knowledge of space science and technology.

Science seminars and various programmes will be organised in the Indian Science Congress. However, the Space on Wheels bus of ISRO is proving to be the cynosure of all eyes!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement