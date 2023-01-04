Hats off: Nagpur Police Commissionerate bags ‘Best Police Unit Award-2021’ in State

Nagpur Unit won the Award for maintaining law and order, usage of modern technology, evolving community policing and best administration

Nagpur: The Headquarters of Maharashtra Police on Tuesday announced Best Police Unit Award 2021 to Nagpur Police Commissionerate for maintaining law and order, usage of modern technology, evolving community policing and best administration. Pune Police received second prize, while Gadchiroli Police clinched ‘Best Unit in Community Policing Initiatives award’, media reports said.

The awards were instituted by the Maharashtra Police to encourage good practices in policing. The 49 police units of Maharashtra have been divided into Class A, B and C. The Police units, with less than 6,100 Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases, are grouped in ‘Class A’, while police units with more than 6,100 IPC cases are grouped in ‘Class B’.

A separate ‘Class C’ is dedicated to Zonal Units of Mumbai Police. Separate selection committees are also constituted under the Chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officials, a police official said.

In ‘Class B’, Nagpur City Police won Best Police Unit award 2021; Pune City Police – Second Best Police Unit Award; Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police – Best Unit in Technology for Policing; Solapur Rural Police won two awards — Best Unit in Conviction in Session trial cases and Best Unit in Community Policing Initiatives.

The reports said that the winning police units were selected on the basis of their performance on 45 pre-selected parameters that included crime, detection, disposal of cases, preventive action, recovery, conviction, administration and others. Each police unit has to send a detailed proposal to the police headquarters after which the committee starts the selection process. The selection process also has negative marking for traps by the Anti-Corruption Bureau or if accused escape from police custody.

The Best Police Unit Award 2020 was announced jointly to Nagpur City and Pune City Police last year. IPS officer of 1989-batch Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay was serving as Nagpur CP till September 2020. Soon after, Amitesh Kumar, 1995-batch IPS officer took reins of the Nagpur Commissionerate.

In ‘Class A’, Jalna District Police first, Gadchiroli best in Community policing

In ‘Class A’, Jalna District Police won Best Police Unit Award 2021, while Raigarh District Police gained Second Best Police Unit Award. Sindhudurg District Police triumphed in Best Unit in Conviction in Session trail; Beed District Police — Best Unit in Technology for Policing and Gadchiroli Police — Best Unit in Community Policing Initiatives.

This is the second time when the Best Police Unit Award in ‘Class A’ was announced to the unit of Aurangabad Police Range. The Best Police Unit Award 2020 was announced to Aurangabad Rural Police. Special Inspector General of Police (Spl IGP) Mallikarjuna Prasanna is the in-charge of Aurangabad Police Range for the past two years. He initiated a series of initiatives, including ‘Constable First’, to adopt best practices in policing.

