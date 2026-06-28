Is the Wanjari Layout, Nagpur BPCL Petrol Pump Legal? Collector Orders Probe

Advertisement

Nagpur: Is the BPCL petrol pump operating in North Nagpur’s Wanjari Layout fully compliant with the law? The question has gained significance after the District Collector’s office ordered a detailed inquiry into allegations surrounding the petrol pump’s permissions, land allotment and approval process.

The administration has acted on a complaint pursued through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, directing BPCL’s Nagpur Regional Office to verify whether the outlet has obtained all mandatory statutory clearances, including approvals from the Town Planning Department, MSEDCL, the Building Department and the Fire Department. A detailed report has been sought.

The inquiry follows a complaint submitted by Janardan Moon, Central President of the Civil Rights Protection Forum, along with media reports highlighting alleged irregularities.

Gold Rate June 27 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,24,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Beyond regulatory approvals, the complaint raises a larger question: Was the petrol pump sanctioned to the same person who was allotted the land?

According to the complaint, the person in whose name BPCL allegedly approved the petrol pump does not own the land on which the outlet is functioning. It further claims that although NIT records indicate land was allotted to another individual, the operational BPCL petrol pump is not in that allottee’s name.

Advertisement

The complaint also alleges that the original application was for a petrol pump on NIT land between Wanjari Chowk and Tukdoji Chowk. However, as no vacant NIT land reportedly existed along that stretch, questions have been raised over how land at Mouza Wanjara was subsequently allotted.

Complainants have further alleged that certain NIT officials played an active role in facilitating the allotment, prompting demands for an independent investigation into whether any undue influence or procedural violations occurred.

Some RTI-related issues have also been transferred to the grievance redressal branch for action, while the complainant has been informed separately through official correspondence.

With the Collector’s office now initiating the verification process, attention will be on whether the petrol pump complies with all legal requirements and whether the land allotment and approval process adhered to established rules.

The allegations remain under inquiry, and the outcome will depend on the findings of the authorities. The complainant has sought a high-level, impartial investigation and appropriate legal and departmental action if any violations are established.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY नागपुर में आधी रात घर में घुसकर युवती से लूट #nagpurnews #crime... मात्र 10 मिनट में 10 लाख के मोबाइल फोन चोरी कर हुआ... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 27 JUNE 2026 #newsupdate... नागपुर में देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़ #nagpurnews #Crime #prostitute #NewsUpdate #latestnews नागपुर के प्रतापनगर में खड़ी दो गाड़ियों में लगाई आग #nagpurnews #NewsUpdate...

×