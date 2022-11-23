Is Sports Betting Based on Luck or Skill?

There’s an age old adage for sports bettors on whether it’s a skill or it’s just all about luck, but it would be silly to label a successful bet as either. Compared to other gambling forms such as playing at a casino, sports betting requires much more skill.

In sports, there are certainly strategies you can implement to improve your chances, in a wide range of different markets. Also, the notion that there are professional sports bettors negates the fact that profiting from betting is 100% luck. You might be able to get a few lucky bets, but making a living over decades proves the fact that some bettors know what they’re doing.

Betting With Skill

Notably, most professional gamblers do not bet often, they just bet big on a handful of markets over the year. Therefore, quality trumps quantity, because we all know, if we find a great betting opportunity, the upside can be huge.

The vast array of markets is an important factor in sports betting too. In cricket, there are many markets to bet on, from one based on luck such as ‘Who wins the coin toss?’ to skill-based betting, like ‘man of the match’.

Finding the best odds is crucial to succeeding in betting. Thus, there are sites like LegalBet India that compares the best bookmakers to find the highest odds, and to check the latest bonuses available. In addition, there are comprehensive guides on gambling legality in India.

Nevertheless, maintaining control of your betting is paramount, and if you experience any issues, third-party providers like GAMCARE are there to help.

With the fluctuation of odds, betting on live markets can be extremely favorable, and if you are able to read a sports game, you can use it to your advantage. For example, some soccer teams score more goals in the last 10 minutes than others. Using this information to place a bet is not luck, but instead doing your homework to make an informed decision.

For sports lovers, form is your friend, and it’s a terrific indicator of what will happen next. Therefore studying a player or team’s form should always be at the forefront of any gambling strategy. Nonetheless, whenever there’s a rival, form goes out the window and other factors come into play. These include the impact of the fans and how well the players perform under intense pressure.

For team sports like cricket, off the field incidents are a vital factor when placing a bet. An outspoken player may disrupt the spirit of the team, especially when the roster is made up of big egos.

Betting With Luck

Most certainly, luck does play a role in sports. The weather is one factor, especially in cricket, tennis and in particular motorsports. In Formula 1, the rain separates the men from the boys, with the best drivers stepping up, outperforming their peers. Therefore, studying the weather forecast is a good strategy to place your bets, but at the end of the day, it can still be considered lucky that the rain came.

Some bets do rely on luck more than others, namely accumulator wagers. If you place several bets, where every leg must be won, an element of luck is needed to win. Yet, with single bets, skill comes into play. It must also be stated that certain sports are more predictable than others.

Niche Sports and Markets

If you know about smaller sports like handball or snooker, you’ll find more joy than betting on popular sports like golf and cricket. Golf, in particular, is notoriously difficult to predict, especially at the majors, mainly because things can change in just a matter of seconds.

The more niched a sport is, the easier it is to predict. The same rule is on the standard of the sport being played. For example, if you have knowledge of lower league cricket in India, you will find better betting opportunities than wagering on the IPL. This is because when the odds are priced by the bookmaker, their knowledge of lower leagues is not as comprehensive as the IPL.

Final Thoughts

When you bet on sports you cannot rely on just skill or luck, instead you have to rely on a healthy mix of both. However, you should always do your homework, study the form, and find relevant statistics to back up your betting ideas, rather than just trust your gut. The most important thing is to always stay in control, and to not gamble what you cannot afford to lose.

