Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had showed the door to the controversial Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML), and appointed BVG to lift door-to-door garbage in tender process. However, the controversy now mounts on the BVG vehicles engaged in garbage collection . The vehicles are allegedly plying sans RTO registration.

When contacted RTO officials, they tried to tweak the facts. Though the RTO officials refused to share numbers of BVG vehicles registered with them, they didn’t even hesitate in backing the firm on the pretext that why the big like BVG who bagged the tender would not register their vehicles?

The response from officials has now also raised eyebrows on their functioning, pushing the newly picked BVG in controversy.

It is likely to mention that M/s BVG, currently working with Jaipur Municipal Corporation, had raised many eyebrows. It was learnt that dissatisfied with the working style of M/s BVG, Jaipur Municipal Corporation had slapped a fine of Rs 78 lakh on it.

The firm had also applied for garbage collection in Ujjain civic body but was refused the contract. The firm had moved the court but got no relief. Further, the firm was assigned the responsibility of garbage collection in Warsi city in South India but failed to sustain with the job.