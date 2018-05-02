Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had showed the door to the controversial Kanak Resources Management Limited (KRML), and appointed BVG to lift door-to-door garbage in tender process. However, the controversy now mounts on the BVG vehicles engaged in garbage collection . The vehicles are allegedly plying sans RTO registration.

When contacted RTO officials, they tried to tweak the facts. Though the RTO officials refused to share numbers of BVG vehicles registered with them, they didn’t even hesitate in backing the firm on the pretext that why the big like BVG who bagged the tender would not register their vehicles?

The response from officials has now also raised eyebrows on their functioning, pushing the newly picked BVG in controversy.

It is likely to mention that M/s BVG, currently working with Jaipur Municipal Corporation, had raised many eyebrows. It was learnt that dissatisfied with the working style of M/s BVG, Jaipur Municipal Corporation had slapped a fine of Rs 78 lakh on it.

The firm had also applied for garbage collection in Ujjain civic body but was refused the contract. The firm had moved the court but got no relief. Further, the firm was assigned the responsibility of garbage collection in Warsi city in South India but failed to sustain with the job.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Murderous attack on youth over rash driving in Kamptee, 3 arrested
Maharashtra News
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
Trending News
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus
Featured News
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Amid Maha tussle, Cong-NCP meet likely today
Trending In Nagpur
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
पोलिस मित्राच्या मदतीने वाहन तपासणे आले अंगलट
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
छबन अंजनकर, लता राजपूत, नरेंद्र पाटील, प्रमोद काळबांडे, डॉ. प्रमोद पोतदार यांना सी. मो. झाडे फाऊंडेशनचे पुरस्कार जाहीर
कामगार प्रतिनिधींना सूचना न देताच कामावरून काढले — शिवम् फूडस् प्रशासनाचा हेकेखोरीपणा
कामगार प्रतिनिधींना सूचना न देताच कामावरून काढले — शिवम् फूडस् प्रशासनाचा हेकेखोरीपणा
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी घमासान के बीच पीएम मोदी और शरद पवार की मुलाकात खत्म
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
शर्मसार : शिक्षक ही कर रहा था बच्ची का यौन शोषण, मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
सीएनजी को लेकर मनपा की दोहरी नित
सीएनजी को लेकर मनपा की दोहरी नित
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
Is newly BVG vehicles collecting garbage sans RTO norms?
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी नगरसेविका मनिषा कोठे यांचे केले अभिनंदन
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी नगरसेविका मनिषा कोठे यांचे केले अभिनंदन
Traffic Park Road to be closed till March 31, 2020
Traffic Park Road to be closed till March 31, 2020
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145