Is Nagpur emerging den of drug trafficking? Facts & figures reveal alarming trends!

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra has increasingly become a hub for drug trafficking, with law enforcement seizing drugs worth nearly ₹3 crore in the past year. This includes ₹2.67 crore worth of MD (Mephedrone) powder, signalling a growing preference for synthetic drugs over traditional substances like cannabis.

According to sources, previously, ganja (marijuana) was sold discreetly in the city, and MD drugs were scarcely available. However, recent trends suggest that drug traffickers now prioritize Nagpur after Mumbai. Their primary targets include college students, patrons of bars, restaurants, and hookah parlours. MD drugs, sourced from Nigeria, are transported via Goa and Mumbai before reaching Nagpur. Alarmingly, some police personnel have also been implicated in aiding traffickers, lured by the prospect of quick money.

Police action and seizures

Over the past year, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police conducted 53 operations against drug trafficking networks. These raids resulted in action against 19 traffickers and the seizure of 2.677 kilograms of MD powder worth ₹2.67 crore. Additionally, 28 ganja traffickers were apprehended, leading to the confiscation of 240 kilograms of the heady stuff valued at ₹45 lakh. The combined operations by the Crime Branch led to the seizure of drugs and related materials worth ₹6.06 crore. The sheer scale of these seizures has sparked concerns that Nagpur is becoming a central hub for drug and cannabis distribution, sources added.

Rising trafficking and criminal involvement

Drug trafficking has seen a significant surge, with many notorious criminals in the city shifting their focus to the sale and distribution of MD drugs. Criminals previously involved in extortion, murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault are now turning to the lucrative drug trade. Prominent offenders like Sumit Chintalwar (accused under MCOCA), Pawan alias Mihir Mishra, Ranu Khan, Bhuru Sheikh, Rakesh Giri, Golu Borkar, Akshay Wanjari, Sagar Chaudhary, and Afsar Anda are among those implicated. A total of 32 offenders have been charged for their involvement in drug-related activities, sources added.