Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Sep 8th, 2019

Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari”>Nitin Gadkari on Saturday justified the steep hike in traffic rules by stating that it was needed to improve the situation on the roads.

“Is money more important than life? It is fear which will make people follow the law, else they were taking it lightly. Close to 30 per cent driving licences in the country are fake, people were dying, that is why strict laws were made,” Gadkari said at an event here.

He was attending a programme on the completion of 100 years of the Dakshinamurti Swayamsevak Ganeshotsav mandal. Justifying the move, Gadkari added, “With the change in the law there is a crowd in front of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country, people are getting their vehicles insured and are buying helmets. All of these will help in reducing the number of accidents.”He also said that the aim of change in laws was to protect the lives of people.

“The only goal behind this move is to protect the lives of the people, fine collection is not the intention,” Gadkari said.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Maharashtra News
निष्णात कायदेपंडित गमावला; मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची श्रद्धांजली
निष्णात कायदेपंडित गमावला; मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची श्रद्धांजली
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
Hindi News
गोंदिया: पारदर्शिता से होंगे चुनाव, तैयारियों में जुटा आयोग
गोंदिया: पारदर्शिता से होंगे चुनाव, तैयारियों में जुटा आयोग
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
Trending News
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
Featured News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Trending In Nagpur
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
MCOCA slapped on notorious chain snatcher Swaroop Lakhande, aide
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
गोंदिया:किसान से दस हजार की रिश्वत लेते कनिष्ठ लिपिक पकड़ाया
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
नागपूर, पुणे मेट्रोच्या फेसबुक पेजवर एकूण १० लाख फॉलोवर्स
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटी की रैंकिंग में नागपुर प्रथम स्थान पर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
स्मार्ट सिटीच्या रॅकिंगमध्ये नागपूर प्रथम क्रमांकावर
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
विदर्भातील शेतक-यांच्या संत्रा व दूध यांना संत्रा बर्फीमूळे चांगली बाजारपेठ उपलब्ध होईल
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145