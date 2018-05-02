Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Oct 29th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Is Maharashtra a dharamshala, asks angry Sena

    Reacting to an alleged controversial remark on Marathi language by a contestant on a popular reality TV show, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Thursday asked whether Maharashtra is a guest house (Dharamshala) where anyone can come and say anything.

    “Our Constitution has given permission to everyone to use their mother tongue. It does not differentiate on the basis of language. The state language of Maharashtra is Marathi and will Maharashtra tolerate an insult to that Marathi? Is Maharashtra a dharamshala,” he questioned.

    The controversy arose when a contestant on a reality TV show on a certain channel asked another contestant to refrain from speaking in Marathi. The Shiv Sena has demanded an apology from the channel, which the network issued.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ९० प्रतिशत लोग चाहते है… शहर में न हो गंगा जमूना बस्ती
    ९० प्रतिशत लोग चाहते है… शहर में न हो गंगा जमूना बस्ती
    MG Motor and Tata Power inaugurate first superfast EV charging Station in Nagpur
    MG Motor and Tata Power inaugurate first superfast EV charging Station in Nagpur
    राज्यात कोविड संदर्भात, 2 लाख 89हजार गुन्हे, 35 कोटी 18 लाख रुपयांची दंड आकारणी, 42 हजार व्यक्तींना अटक – गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    राज्यात कोविड संदर्भात, 2 लाख 89हजार गुन्हे, 35 कोटी 18 लाख रुपयांची दंड आकारणी, 42 हजार व्यक्तींना अटक – गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    B.Ed. 1st sem exams to commence from Nov 9 in Nagpur
    B.Ed. 1st sem exams to commence from Nov 9 in Nagpur
    Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake
    Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake
    Working at NMC’s zonal offices crippled employees go on mass leave
    Working at NMC’s zonal offices crippled employees go on mass leave
    Notorious vehicle lifter nabbed, SUV, Tata Ace, 6 two-wheelers recovered
    Notorious vehicle lifter nabbed, SUV, Tata Ace, 6 two-wheelers recovered
    Families of four more Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get Rs 50 lakh aid
    Families of four more Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get Rs 50 lakh aid
    Man’s body found lying near Kapsi petrol pump
    Man’s body found lying near Kapsi petrol pump
    Watch: 3 goons set car ablaze, damage 8 vehicles in Narendra Nagar in midnight rage
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145