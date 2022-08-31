Is It a Good Idea to Get a Personal Loan for Your Marriage?

Everyone dreams of having a fairytale wedding. A week-long extravaganza of traditional ceremonies, togetherness, and fun moments at your favourite destination. But when the fun is over, the costs can pile up, and a lack of funds can put a halt to your wedding aspirations.

This is where personal loans enter the picture. You can fill the financial gap by availing a personal loan instantly instead of dipping into your savings. Not sure if you should get a personal loan instantlyto finance your wedding? Well, here’s why applying for a loan is a smart move.

No Restriction on Where You Spend Your Money

No doubt, a wedding can be a costly affair, and unexpected expenses can throw you off budget. With a personal loan, there is no restriction to the end-use of the funds, making it an excellent option for wedding-related expenses. You can use a personal loan to buy your wedding outfits, book the venue, pay catering charges, hire makeup artists, or even pay for your honeymoon – without hurting your finances!

Simple Application Process

Organising a wedding can already be hectic; you don’t want a lengthy application process to add to your worries. Most banks today offer a quick application process and simple eligibility criteria. You can apply for a personal loan onlineby visiting the bank’s website and receive your funds in no time!

Minimum Documentation

With wedding bells around the corner, you don’t get time to scratch your head; forget running for paperwork. The documentation process is very convenient when you apply for personal loan. All you need is a valid address, income, and identity proof. Once you’re ready with the KYC documents, you can enjoy quick online personal loan approval.

No Collateral Needed

One of the reasons why people count on personal loans is because they can be availed without collateral. You can apply for a quick personal loan online, even without a guarantor.

Flexible Repayment Tenure

A wedding involves many expenses, and a personal loan can easily help you manage them. The prime benefit of a personal loan is the freedom to pick a repayment tenure after analysing your budget. Typically, most financial institutions offer a convenient repayment term ranging from 12 months to 60 months.

No Need to Liquidate Your Investments

The cost of a typical Indian wedding can easily amount to lakhs. Many people choose liquidate their investments or redeem their fixed deposits to finance these expenses. But premature FD withdrawal often includes extra charges, in addition to losing interest on your deposit.

Here, taking an instant personal loanprovides you with the required funds easily while keeping your investments intact.

In Conclusion

If your wedding is coming up, apply for a loan online by completing a hassle-free process. Top banks like IndusInd Bank provide personal loan instant approvals in four simple steps. All you have to do is input your details, select the required amount and repayment tenure, upload all the required documents, and the money will immediately reflect in your account after approval.