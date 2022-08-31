Governor brings home Lord Ganesh at Raj Bhavan

Advertisement
Mumbai : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence ‘Jal Bhushan’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.
The Governor joined members of his staff and their families in performing Aarti on the occasion.
