Published On : Wed, Aug 31st, 2022
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Governor brings home Lord Ganesh at Raj Bhavan

Advertisement

Mumbai : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence ‘Jal Bhushan’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

The Governor joined members of his staff and their families in performing Aarti on the occasion.

Advertisement


Facebook :- https://www.facebook.com/Governor-of-Maharashtra-586490304812054

Advertisement

Twitter :- https://www.twitter.com/maha_governor

Website :- https://rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in/

Youtube :- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0rZ0A5rPP0yXeSFkfIICA

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/rajbhavanmaharashtra/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisementss
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement