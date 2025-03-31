Is Devendra Fadnavis the Next Prime Ministerial Candidate?

Advertisement



The political corridors are buzzing with speculation after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a bold assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead India well beyond 2029. But amidst the reaffirmation of Modi’s leadership, an undercurrent of curiosity emerges—who will be his successor when the time eventually comes?

Fadnavis Dismisses Speculation on Modi’s Exit

On Monday, Fadnavis firmly rejected any speculation about Modi’s retirement following Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that the Prime Minister visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to inform Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat about his retirement plans.

“In 2029, we will see Modi as the Prime Minister again,” Fadnavis declared, quashing all discussions about leadership change. Senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi also weighed in, asserting that there is no conversation about Modi’s replacement within the organization.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The RSS Factor & Modi’s Visit to Nagpur

Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur—his first since taking office as Prime Minister—has sparked considerable political interest. Notably, he is only the second sitting Prime Minister to visit the Sangh headquarters after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. His reference to the RSS as the ‘banyan tree’ of India’s immortal culture further solidified his long-standing ties with the organization.

However, Raut insists that a change in leadership is being deliberated within the RSS. He even speculated that Modi, who turns 75 in September, might be adhering to an unwritten rule within the BJP that leaders retire at this age.

Fadnavis: A Contender for the Future?

While Fadnavis was categorical in his support for Modi’s continued leadership, political analysts have been quick to notice his growing prominence within the BJP. A trusted lieutenant of Modi and Amit Shah, Fadnavis has displayed remarkable resilience in Maharashtra’s political landscape, maintaining a stronghold despite setbacks.

Could he be emerging as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the future? His loyalty, administrative experience, and ability to navigate coalition politics make him a strong contender, particularly if the BJP looks for a leader with RSS roots and governance experience.

The Succession Debate: A Question of Timing

The BJP, known for its disciplined cadre and structured leadership transitions, has rarely left leadership successions to chance. While Modi remains the undisputed leader, the question of succession—whenever it arises—will be carefully orchestrated.

For now, Modi’s command over the party and country remains unchallenged. But Fadnavis’ growing influence, coupled with his recent remarks, has set the stage for future deliberations. Is he quietly positioning himself as a future prime ministerial candidate? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—India’s political future remains as intriguing as ever.

Advertisement