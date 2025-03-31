Good news: Train services resume on Itwari-Chhindwara route after 7-month halt

Advertisement



Nagpur: Bringing much-needed relief to passengers, especially during the festive season, the South East Central Railway (SECR) has resumed train operations on the Itwari-Chhindwara route after a seven-month suspension. Services were halted due to ongoing construction work, particularly in the Bhandarkund-Bhimlalgunj section, which faced delays due to heavy rainfall last August. With the completion of essential upgrades, trains can now run at a sectional speed of 60 kmph, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel.

On Sunday, a composite steel girder bridge, numbered 94, was commissioned between the Bhandarkund-Bhimlalgunj stretch. The bridge built on a 40-metre-deep pile foundation was completed in record time. The project cost approximately Rs 29 crore. This bridge was part of the reconstruction of a block section impacted by mudslides and structural movements. Officials stated that the bridge became operational after receiving the necessary approvals from the railway safety commissioner.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

There had been a consistent demand for resuming services on the Itwari-Chhindwara section via the Bhandarkund-Bhimlalgunj stretch, as it offered a faster transit option. Due to the affected stretch, trains were forced to take a detour, adding at least a couple of hours to travel time.

The bridge’s construction was completed under the supervision of R.K. Singh, Chief Engineer (Construction), Pradeep Goswami, Deputy Chief Engineer (construction), and Ankit Singh, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (construction). SECR top officials, including Nagpur division’s DRM Deepak Kumar Gupta, principal chief engineer Mudhit Bhutanagar, chief administrative officer (construction) SK Tiwari, and members of the technical team, inspected the bridge on Saturday. Tarun Prakash, general manager of SECR, also praised the team for the timely completion of the bridge.

With the new bridge now operational, normal passenger and freight train services will resume on this route, restoring direct connectivity for trains such as Itwari-Chhindwara, Rewa-Itwari, and Nagpur-Shahdol, thereby enhancing convenience for passengers in the region.

CR to conduct high-speed engine trial

Meanwhile, Central Railway (CR) authorities are set to conduct a high-speed engine trial on the Itarsi-Nagpur route on Monday, where ongoing construction work is progressing. According to sources, the high-speed engine trial will be conducted at 130 km per hour between Nagpur railway station and Godhani as part of the third-line project. CR authorities recently commissioned the third line between Bharatwada and Godhani.

Advertisement