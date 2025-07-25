Is B9.GAME a BC.GAME Clone? Shocking Similarities in UI, Features, and Branding

Advertisement



“Before a marketer can build trust, it must breed familiarity.”

This quote by Seth Godin rings true in the case of B9 GAME. The platform is new, but its look and feel are not. From layout to colours, B9 GAME closely mirrors BC.GAME, a well-known and trusted crypto casino.

This has sparked concern across the iGaming community. Many players are asking why a new site looks almost exactly like an established brand. The similarities are not just in design. They show up in features, buttons, bonus styles, and more.

Some believe B9 GAME is trying to earn trust by copying BC.GAME. But when trust is built on imitation, it does not last. Players feel misled. They want real value, not surface-level tricks.

In this article, we investigate further. We compare visuals, check reviews, and explore red flags. The goal is to help users spot the difference between trust and illusion.

2. Visual Identity & UX Imitation

The moment you land on B9 GAME, something feels familiar. It seems more familiar than the B9 itself. The green color scheme mirrors what you’d find on BC.GAME. Both platforms use bold green tones for key elements like buttons, icons, and highlights. This design choice may not be accidental. Green is popular in crypto and gaming. But the match here is striking.

Look at the logos. B9 GAME uses a soft-edged hexagon. So does BC.GAME. The geometric shape, though subtle, is not a common one. It seems more than getting an idea; it may be an effort to build trust by seeming already familiar.

The layout adds more fuel to suspicion. Both B9 and BC have the sign-in button in a black rectangle. Right beside it is a green “Sign Up” or “Register” button. This pairing is identical in both cases.

Even the dropdown menu in the upper right corner uses a green dot icon for both B9 and BC GAME. It’s these micro-elements that build user trust. By copying them, B9 GAME may appear more reliable than it really is.

Feature Copycat Mechanics

Design aside, B9 GAME also imitates feature placement. Navigation tabs, leaderboard pop-ups, and bonus banners appear in similar positions. These familiar patterns could be meant to trick users into feeling at home. That’s dangerous. Users might believe they are on a trusted platform.

Overall, the visual and interactive elements show more than inspiration. They show replication. For a new casino trying to build presence, copying a market leader like BC.GAME crosses into murky waters. In the iGaming world, that’s a red flag worth attention.

3. Community Reactions & Concerns

B9 GAME is facing heavy backlash online. Players are raising red flags about the site. Most of the noise is coming from those who tried to deposit or withdraw.

A user is sharing a video as evidence that deposits made by players are not reflected in their gaming accounts, and is warning others not to play at B9 Game on Instagram.

One user wrote, “Froud he ya mere 530 rs ka depsoit Nahi diya in bagherto ne” on Trustpilot. It means the user lost Rs. 530 and was never paid back. This is just one of many similar reviews.

Users say money vanishes after deposit. Others claim withdrawals are delayed or ignored. A few say customer support never replies. These are not isolated cases. The volume of complaints is growing fast.

Trustpilot & Forum Mentions

B9 GAME has a 1-star average rating on Trustpilot. Over 75% of reviews are 1 star. That alone shows a serious trust issue. Most reviews mention deposit losses or scam-like behavior.

Reddit and crypto forums also reflect the same concerns. Some users question how a new site can look so polished but fail to work properly. The discussion often connects back to the idea of copied UI. It gives a false sense of safety.

On ScamMinder, the site gets flagged too. The tool warns that B9 GAME might pose phishing and scam risks. It also notes a lack of transparency and links to shady networks. It gives a trust score of 10 out of a hundred.

With crypto gambling, trust is everything. When forums, tools, and user reviews all point to problems, that’s a red flag. Many players feel tricked. They believe the site was made to look familiar on purpose. The community is right to ask questions. So far, B9 GAME has offered no clear answers.

4. Lack of Innovation in B9 GAME

Crypto casinos may use similar games and the same game providers, but every casino has some unique games that seem missing in the case of B9 Game. They have collected some game presentations from BC.GAME, intimated closely for logo, color, and even button usages.

Innovation is the key for the long-term success of a casino, and when you fail to innovate, you may capture some players for a short time, but you know it does not last.

5. Risks of Platform Cloning

B9 GAME looks familiar. That’s the first trick. From its green theme to its layout, it feels like a trusted brand. But that’s where the problem starts. Players feel safe because they think they’ve seen it before. In crypto gaming, trust often starts with how a site looks. And that can be used against you.

New players may believe they’re joining a branch of a bigger, proven site. But the reality is different. B9 GAME is not what it appears to be. Familiar design should never replace real safety. Visual cloning is not proof of reputation. It’s a shortcut to user trust that is not earned.

Regulatory and Legal Implications

B9 GAME claims it’s licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. It uses the name Bridge Technologies B.V. and lists a license number. But here’s the catch. The actual Bridge Technologies website never mentions B9 GAME as their partner sites, although they do mention more than a dozen other casino gaming sites there.

If the license is real, why is the casino not listed on the provider’s own site? That raises major doubts. A gaming license is key in building any trust for a gaming platform. It shows that fair play, player protection, and payouts are managed.

If a platform hides its links or misuses license details, it could be breaking rules. This puts users at risk. There is no guarantee of fair games or support. Even if things go wrong, there’s no clear way to report or recover funds.

Cloned platforms like B9 GAME may trick players with looks. But when it comes to trust, action matters more than design. In this case, the missing license record speaks louder than the green theme or bold buttons. Players deserve more than just a nice UI. They deserve real protection.

6. Comparative Overview: B9 GAME vs. BC.GAME

Category B9 GAME BC.GAME Design & UI Mirrors BC.GAME’s layout, color, and button placement Original, branded design with consistent layout Logo & Branding Green hexagon logo similar to BC.GAME Unique green hexagon, part of a recognized brand identity Provably Fair System Not Available Available, ensures game fairness via blockchain Blockchain Transparency No wallet or smart contract visibility Public transactions and blockchain integration Bonuses & Rewards Mimics BC.GAME’s bonus structure Unique offers like Shitcodes, Task Hub, and Recharge Bonuses Trustpilot Rating Mostly 1-star reviews, scam concerns Mixed reviews with active user engagement Licensing Transparency Claims Curaçao license not listed by provider Fully verified license listed and confirmed Responsible Gambling Tools Not Mentioned Available: Betblocker, Gam Care, Minor Protection, limits, cool-offs, and self-exclusion

7. Final Verdict:

B9 GAME entered the market with a bold look. But a closer look shows it copies more than it creates. From its design to its rewards, the site mirrors BC.GAME in many ways. That might capture new players at first, but it fails to deliver in the long run.

B9 fails to establish a fair system, presents unclear license links, lacks transparency, and raises significant concerns for copying UI, UX, and bonuses to some extent. Players may feel unsafe in this environment, and B9 may lose its grip and fail to stand out.

B9 GAME may seem familiar, but that does not make it safe. Players should look for the right licenses, uniqueness in games and bonuses, and transparency before choosing an online casino.