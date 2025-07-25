CR’s Nagpur Division reports growth in UTS App usage, earnings

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Division of Central Railway continues its commitment to promote digital ticketing and hassle-free travel for passengers. With the increasing adoption of the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) Mobile App, passengers are now experiencing a seamless and paperless mode of purchasing unreserved tickets.

During the recent review period, a total of 39,897 unreserved tickets were booked through the UTS Mobile App across Nagpur Division, benefiting 1,67,244 passengers. This digital initiative has generated a commendable earning of Rs 44,97,095, reflecting the growing trust of passengers in the mobile ticketing system.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The UTS Mobile App not only reduces queues at ticket counters but also supports the broader vision of digital transformation and cashless transactions in Indian Railways. It offers features like booking journey and platform tickets, renewals of season tickets, and allows passengers to recharge their R-wallet for instant booking.

Nagpur Division has been actively promoting the use of this app through awareness drives, digital displays at stations, and staff assistance. Passengers are encouraged to download the UTS app and avail the convenience of booking unreserved tickets from the comfort of their mobile phones.

This initiative is a significant step forward in enhancing the overall passenger experience and promoting environment-friendly, paperless travel across the division.