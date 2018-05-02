Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Irrigation scam: Bombay High Court to hear petitions on February 13

    Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday posted prayers for ‘Commission of Inquiry’ in the Vidarbha irrigation scam to February 13.

    The Court was hearing an application for transfer of cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The petitioner in an application had sought an independent judicial commission in the case.

    Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of petitions filed against him in the irrigation scam Pawar had said that the petitions were filed with mala fide motives and had no merit.

    Pawar was in-charge of Maharashtra’s irrigation department during the rule of Congress-NCP coalition government in the state and the alleged scam pertains to the period

