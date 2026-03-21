Iran fires missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago as US President Donald Trump said Washington is “very close” to winding down its military operations against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

As per WSJ, one missile failed during flight, while a US warship launched an SM-3 interceptor at the second missile. However, it remains unclear whether the interception was successful. The report did not specify when the missiles were fired.

The SM-3 interceptor is used by the US Navy to destroy short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. It relies on sheer force rather than an explosive warhead. Its “kill vehicle” hits targets with the force of a 10-ton truck travelling at 600 miles per hour. This method, known as “hit-to-kill”, has been likened to intercepting a bullet with another bullet, according to Raytheon.

The attempted strike is significant as Diego Garcia is located about 4,000 kilometres from Iran. This suggests that Iran’s missile range may be far greater than what it has publicly stated.

According to the report, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said last month that the country had limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometres.

The base at Diego Garcia is a key strategic facility jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump said Washington is not seeking a ceasefire.

Speaking outside the White House, he said, “We can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… we’re not looking to do that.”

He also indicated that US military operations could soon be scaled down. In a post, Trump claimed , “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Listing US objectives, he added, “(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability… (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies…”

The Pentagon has deployed three additional warships and thousands of Marines to the region.